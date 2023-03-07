Demi Lovato Serves Gothic Glamour in Black Slit-Sleeve Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

Demi Lovato made a dramatically sharp arrival to the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday. The horror film, which Lovato sings the original song “Still Alive” for, stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panetierre and Mason Gooding and releases in theaters on March 10.

On the red carpet, Lovato served gothic glamour in a long black dress from Chiara Boni La Petite Robe. The “La La Land” singer’s outfit, designed by Boni and styled by Maleeka Moss, featured a floor-length hem with a horizontal neckline. The piece gained added drama from long sleeves connected to a flowing caped back, creating a chic statement while cleverly referencing the iconic costume of “Scream” villain Ghostface.

Demi Lovato attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Lovato’s outfit was glamorously finished with a thin diamond necklace, ring and layered delicate hoop earrings. When it came to shoes, Lovato’s footwear could not be seen. However, the “29” singer’s pair likely included a platform-soled sandal, pump or boot silhouette, given her penchant for the styles on the red carpet.

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.”

