Demi Lovato Wears Cinched Layered Dress with Boyfriend Jordan Lutes at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Demi Lovato brought classic formalwear to the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Lovato hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night with boyfriend Jordan Lutes, wearing a black Rubin Singer gown. Her ensemble featured a strapless silhouette with a pointed neckline and cinched bodice, cascading into a pale pink-lined row of draped ruffles across a long skirt for added elegance. Thin diamond earrings and a bold red lip finished Lovato’s ensemble.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes attend the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lutes complemented Lovato in a similarly dark outfit, wearing a black suit and tie with leather loafers.

When it came to footwear, Lovato’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Skyscraper” singer wore a pair of heeled sandals or pumps to coordinate with her equally formal gown for the occasion.

Demi Lovato attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

