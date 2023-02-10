Deion Sanders Coordinates With Girlfriend Tracey Edmonds in Black & Leopard Loafers at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Deion Sanders attended the 12th annual NFL Honors tonight in at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder tight appeared at the sporty occasion with his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, who was dressed in a lacy floor-length ensemble.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

The television personality’s dress was an all-black mock-neck style with see-through lace detailing, cold shoulders and a keyhole cutout on the bodice. The dress was made of a silky black fabric that gave way to peekaboo portions. The star carried a glossy black clutch under her arm and wore dangling diamond earrings paired with matching rings fastened with large stones. Edmonds’ footwear was not visible.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sanders wore a sharp black suit with gold accents. On his feet, the former football player wore leopard-printed loafers. Paired alongside striped socks, the style included rounded toes and short stacked block heels. The casual leaning pair contrasted the athlete’s simple formalwear quite nicely, making for a standout shoe choice.

A closer look at Sanders’ footwear. CREDIT: Getty Images

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events. Unlike oxfords, loafers are a slip-on style while the latter usually features a lace-up silhouette and offers themselves well to dressier situations.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

