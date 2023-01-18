Dascha Polanco Soars in 6-Inch Metallic Heels & Cutout Dress at ‘Poker Face’ Premiere

Dascha Polanco gave a little black dress a shiny boost at the “Poker Face” premiere in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The actress stars in the Peacock series, which follows a tech billionaire who hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends at his Miami estate.

Polanco turned heads while arriving at the Hollywood Legion Theater. The “Orange Is the New Black” star posed for photos in a black dress that featured wide straps, a square neckline, a triangle cutout at the center and a fitted midi skirt. Giving the look a dose of edge, Polanco added long opera gloves, chunky clear bracelets and dangling diamond earrings.

Dascha Polanco attends the premiere of “Poker Face” held at Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

For glam, Polanco went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her look, she slicked her hair back into a fishtail braid and kept the ends straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed her look with Versace’s Medusa Aevitas platform pumps. Rendered in metallic fabric, this model features a calf leather sole, adjustable buckle strap fastening, bejeweled rhinestones and Medusa charms. The silhouette also includes a chunky square toe, a massive 6.5-inch block heel.

Dascha Polanco attends the premiere of “Poker Face” held at Hollywood Legion Theater on Jan. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you maintain a heel high of no more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel. For instance, if you’re wearing a 3.75-inch heel, your platform should be .75 inches.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades