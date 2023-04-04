Exclusive: Dascha Polanco Shares Power Dressing Secrets at Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Dascha Polanco brought sleek style to the red carpet for the 2023 Variety‘s Power of Women event, where she accompanied her close friend and actress Natasha Lyonne — who was one of the event’s honorees, alongside Rosie Perez, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Judy Blume. The occasion celebrated female empowerment, as well as honorees’ philanthropic work with a wide range of charities and nonprofit organizations.

“It’s a huge power surge — I’m getting recharged. I need to be around my women, powerful women that make decisions and choices for our indecisive days,” Polanco exclusively shared with FN. “Today’s Natasha’s birthday, and she’s being honored — hello! I hope that everybody…well, I’m going to start it. I don’t know who else, but when she goes onstage I’m going to start singing ‘Happy Birthday.’ Watch!”

Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco attend Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Power can be expressed in many forms, particularly how someone dresses — or doesn’t — which Polanco shared her thoughts on, as well.

“I like a good suit! But I also like to be naked,” Polanco expressed. “When I’m naked, when I’m f-cking naked, that’s when I’m most powerful. I’ll be like, ‘Put them shades up!’ Honey, with heels. My own skin.”

For the occasion, Polanco delivered sleek style in a sleeveless knit Hanifa dress, crafted with thin cream, white and black-tipped tiers, a ribbed turtleneck and slashed bodice cutouts. Her outfit was sharply finished with layered rings, a white oval clutch, gold Alexis Bitter bangles and beige suede Alexandre Birman pumps.

Dascha Polanco attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill in New York City on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Polanco’s shoe style is often sharp and sleek, complementing a range of ensembles with neutral tones. The “Poker Face” actress often wears heeled strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo, Ruthie Davis and Alexandre Birman. Off-duty, she can also be seen in New Balance sneakers and Birkenstock sandals.

