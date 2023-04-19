Danai Gurira Goes Elevates Strapless Top & Skirt With Peep-Toe Clogs at ‘The Walking Dead’ Reunion During AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront Event

Danai Gurira attended AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront event on Tuesday in New York. The event saw Gurira reuniting with her former “The Walking Dead” cast members clad in an all-white ensemble.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln attend the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Avengers: Infinity War” star was outfitted in a fitted bandeau top made out of a rugged woven fabric worn with a matching pleated maxi-length skirt that stopped just above her ankles.

When it came down to footwear, Gurira’s look was given a futuristic finish thanks to a set of white leather clogs. The stark white peep-toed style included thick brown platform wood soles that transitioned into substantial wood block heels standing at around 3 to 4 inches for a rustic height boost. The footwear also featured molded uppers likened to sandals. The sling-backed pair added a nonchalantly relaxed air to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress’ ensemble while giving her look a fully monochrome finish.

A closer look at Danai Gurira’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gurira’s footwear often includes pops of color and sleek neutrals, thanks to her work with stylist Thomas Carter Phillips. The star’s ensembles often include heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Roger Vivier, Fendi and Manolo Blahnik. The “Walking Dead” actress can be spotted in the front rows for brands including Alexander McQueen, Thom Browne, Tom Ford and Salvatore Ferragamo as well during Fashion Month.

Danai Gurira attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: Take a look at these clogs that are perfect for spring.