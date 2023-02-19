Helen Mirren Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA 2023: ‘Our Nation’s Leading Star’

Dame Helen Mirren paid an emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II today at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

While onstage at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, Mirren wore a black draped blouse with sheer sleeves and an overland light pink floral print. A set of gleaming diamond chandelier earrings elegantly finished her ensemble. The occasion found the Oscar-winning actress speaking on the Queen’s dedication to the art of cinema and support of the BAFTA organization, as seen in a video shared by streaming platform BritBox on Twitter.

Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the #EEBAFTAs. #BritBox pic.twitter.com/9ECnpaOYxY — BritBoxUS (@BritBox_US) February 19, 2023

“Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly: bring us together and unite us in a story,” said Mirren, who previously earned a Best Actress BAFTA in 2007 for her portrayal of the late royal. “Your Majesty, you were our nation’s leading star. On behalf of BAFTA, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry.”

The tribute was viewed by a wide range of guests in attendance, most notably Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales. The couple made their arrival to the ceremony earlier in the day. William has notably been president of BAFTA since 2010, though the 2023 ceremony marked the couple’s first appearance in two years.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images