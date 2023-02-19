×
Helen Mirren Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA 2023: ‘Our Nation’s Leading Star’

By Aaron Royce
Dame Helen Mirren paid an emotional tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II today at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

While onstage at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, Mirren wore a black draped blouse with sheer sleeves and an overland light pink floral print. A set of gleaming diamond chandelier earrings elegantly finished her ensemble. The occasion found the Oscar-winning actress speaking on the Queen’s dedication to the art of cinema and support of the BAFTA organization, as seen in a video shared by streaming platform BritBox on Twitter.

“Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly: bring us together and unite us in a story,” said Mirren, who previously earned a Best Actress BAFTA in 2007 for her portrayal of the late royal. “Your Majesty, you were our nation’s leading star. On behalf of BAFTA, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry.”

The tribute was viewed by a wide range of guests in attendance, most notably Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales. The couple made their arrival to the ceremony earlier in the day. William has notably been president of BAFTA since 2010, though the 2023 ceremony marked the couple’s first appearance in two years.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

