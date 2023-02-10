Broncos Star Dalton Risner’s Wife Whitney Clampitt’s Height-Illusion Dress Get Amplified With Clear Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Broncos’ offensive lineman Dalton Risner attended the 12 annual NFL Honors alongside his wife Whitney Clampitt tonight in Phoenix. Clampitt and her husband dressed sharply in all-black ensembles for the big occasion.

Dalton Risner and Whitney Clampitt attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Clampitt’s look was comprised of a floor-length black maxi dress that came with plenty of style tricks made to elongate the body. The silhouette featured a high-risk plunging neckline with a geometric shape that stopped at the waist. The easiest hack for the illusion of height is drawing attention upward: and she accomplished it with glamorous execution.

The look created contrast between her skin and the material of the dress, and with angular cuts, it attracted the eye diagonally from the plunging bodice split down to the naval as the skirt’s extreme slit nearly came together.

Dalton Risner and Whitney Clampitt attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for her footwear, the former D1 basketball player upped the drama, stepping out in pointed-toe pumps made up almost entirely of a clear vinyl that gave the footwear an added edge. The clear footwear was fitted with black-capped toes and thin stiletto-style heels.

A clear heel often gives the illusion of length, elongating the silhouette with a style that is seemingly not there. The see-through footwear also acts as a great neutral piece when paired alongside bold dresses.

Dalton Risner and Whitney Clampitt attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Risner wore a black blazer worn overtop and a matching button down. The formalwear was worn with black slacks and a black and white tie featuring a staggered cross print. The offensive guard finished his look off with a black cowboy hat. Risner wore black loafers with a satin finish.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

