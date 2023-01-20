Dakota Johnson Channels Y2K Denim Style in Bustier Top & Pointy Boots at Sundance Film Festival

Dakota Johnson channeled Y2K denim style while attending the ‘A Taste of Sundance’ dinner during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 19. The “Persuasion” actress made an appearance at the event to present director Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award.

Johnson arrived at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in a full dark denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of an almost floor-length denim blazer that had slightly pointed shoulder pads, sleek lapels and gold buttons on the bodice. Underneath, she wore a plunging bustier top by Magda Butrym and baggy high-waist trousers.

Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Institute’s ‘Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance’ presented by IMDbPro’ at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on Jan. 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images for IMDb

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star simply accessorized with a dainty necklace and rounded out the look with soft glam. Johnson styled her hair straight and let her bangs frame her face.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer completed her look with black leather boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a smooth finish with a sharp, pointed toe.

(L-R) Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson attend Sundance Institute’s Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance’ presented By IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on Jan. 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

Johnson tends to wear stylish silhouettes that mimic her unique flair. Along with her incomparable sartorial style sense, the “How To Be Single” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like Intimissimi and Gucci. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards loafers, trendy sneakers, stiletto sandals and statement mules.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

