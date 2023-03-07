Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Velvet Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sharp Pumps at ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Courteney Cox was sharply suited for the “Scream 6” premiere this week. The horror film, which Cox stars in (returning to her fan-favorite turn as Gale Weathers) alongside Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panetierre and Mason Gooding, releases in theaters on March 10.

While hitting the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Monday, Cox posed in an all-black outfit. The “Friends” star’s ensemble featured a black minidress with a draped bodice and ruched skirt, layered over sheer black tights. Giving the outfit a nonchalant edge was an oversized black velvet blazer, as well as thin gold hoop earrings and Saint Laurent’s $1,550 Vinyle shoulder bag — a circular quilted leather style with gold hardware.

Courteney Cox attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Cox even made the occasion a family affair, taking her 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette along as her date. Arquette made a splash alongside Cox, wearing a red sleeveless midi dress with black leather platform sandals.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to shoes, Cox slipped on a pair of classic pointed-toe pumps to finish her outfit. The “Mothers and Daughters” actress‘ style included smooth black leather uppers with sharp triangular toes, as well as circular vamps — giving them a geometric edge. The pair was finished with thin stiletto heels, giving Cox a sharp height boost for the occasion while smoothly streamlining her effortless outfit.

A closer look at Cox’s pumps on the red carpet. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.”

PHOTOS: Discover the “Scream 6” premiere’s red carpet arrivals in the gallery.