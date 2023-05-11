Cole Swindell’s Fiancé Courtney Little Shows Off Her Engagement Ring in Sparkly Sheer Dress & PVC Heels at ACM Awards 2023

Cole Swindell and his fiancé, Courtney Little, turned the 2023 ACM Awards into a date night. The country music artist, who recently proposed to Little, is up for five awards at tonight’s ceremony.

Little brought chic style to the event. “The Good Life” singer looked stunning in a glittery floor-length mesh dress. The piece was layered over a strapless nude mini-dress. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Little simply accessorized with thin hoop earrings to help show off her diamond engagement ring.

(L-R) Cole Swindell and his fiancé Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Little parted her highlighted tresses in the middle and styled them in loose waves. For makeup, she went with a dark smokey eye and a glossy pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the musician slipped into a pair of PVC sandals. The shoes had a beige square outsole and a clear strap across the toe. PVC sandals offer a sleek approach with a polished finish and add length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the saucy style lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

(L-R) Cole Swindell and his fiancé Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Swindell put his own spin on sharp suiting for the occasion. The country music star layered a cream blazer over a denim-printed shirt and charcoal jeans. He completed his outfit with a black baseball cap and black Western boots.

(L-R) Cole Swindell and his fiancé Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

