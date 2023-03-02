Coi Leray Puts Preppy Spin on Plaid Suit With Beret Hat & Chunky Loafers at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Coi Leray gave sharp suiting a preppy spin while attending the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Los Angeles. The annual event honored female power players who continue to make significant contributions and inspire generations.

Leray embodied business-chic style as she arrived at the Youtube Theater. The “Players” rapper wore a gray plaid suit from Kenzo’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble included a blazer and coordinating trousers. The overcoat had wide, white lapels with blue stripes and was decorated with floral embroidered accents.

Coi Leray attends Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The “Blick Blick” artist complemented the set with a white button-down shirt and a gray tie. To amp up her look, Leray accessorized with a baby blue beret hat and Kenzo’s ball-shaped tote bag.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of chunky patent leather loafers that were also by Kenzo. The silhouette was set on a thick square heel and featured the label’s logo on the pull strap.

A closer look at Coi Leray’s loafers at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Billboard

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

