Coco Jones Walks on Air in Clear Heels & Naeem Khan Beaded Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023 for ‘Monster’ Premiere

Coco Jones attended the “Monster” screening during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival held today in Cannes, France.

The “Caliber” songstress was outfitted in a stunning floor-sweeping Naeem Khan gown featuring a strappy and plunging bodice and a bodycon fit. The garment featured intricate beading in silver covering just about every inch of the off-white fabric it sat on, giving the piece a mirrored effect. From the beading, the gown transitioned into a voluminous skirt crafted out of tufts of white faux feathers that created textural and visual interest.

Coco Jones attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jones‘ dress was accompanied by a pair of matching silver beaded gloves that traveled up her forearms worn with shimmering diamond-encrusted earrings. The hitmaker wore her hair parted to one side and styled in a slicked-back low ponytail, kept out of her face.

Although they were hard to see over the feather-trimmed hem of her dress, Jones wore a pair of clear strappy sandal heels. The footwear featured square toes, silver soles and thick clear straps that offered an illusive, barely-there appearance almost as if the “ICU” singer was walking on air. Thin but sturdy 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished off Jones’ set, offering her a slight boost along with a walkable base.

A closer look at Coco Jones’ shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Coco Jones attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

