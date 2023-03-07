Courtney Cox’s Daughter Coco Arquette Pops in Red Dress & Leather Platforms at ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

Coco Arquette brought sweet style to the red carpet for the “Scream 6” premiere this week to support her mom, Courteney Cox. The horror film, which Cox stars in alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panetierre and Mason Gooding, releases in theaters on March 10.

While hitting the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday night, Arquette — daughter of Cox and original “Scream” actor David Arquette — posed with Cox in a bright red midi dress.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

The 18-year-old star’s style included a sleeveless silhouette with a paneled bodice and flared skirt. The piece gained a bohemian spin from a ruched neckline cinched with a thin strap tie, which Arquette simply accessorized with a pair of thin gold earrings.

Related Melissa Barrera Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Cutout Slit Dress at 'Scream 6' Premiere Hayden Panettiere Embraces All-Black Dressing in Sequined Pumps & Sheer Trench Coat at 'Scream 6' Premiere Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Velvet Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sharp Pumps at 'Scream 6' Premiere

Barrera’s outfit was glamorously finished with a thin gold ring, as well as a whimsical pop of color from a metallic blue manicure.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to shoes, Barrera strapped into a pair of black platform sandals to simply finish her outfit. The versatile pair featured smooth leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps, as well as thick platform soles for added balance. A set of chunky block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sharp height boost, while remaining contemporary and practical for the occasion.

A closer look at Arquette’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.”

PHOTOS: Discover the “Scream 6” premiere’s red carpet arrivals in the gallery.