C.J. Stroud Brings ‘Pastor Sharp’ Style in Soto & Co. Artistic Suit & Sparkling Louboutins to NFL Draft 2023

C.J. Stroud dressed to impress for the 2023 NFL Draft held outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., tonight.

The player, who currently plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes, was a highly touted recruit and emerged as the starting quarterback for Ohio State during the 2021 college football season. As the second pick during the NFL Draft, Stroud is now headed to play for the Houston Texans.

C.J. Stroud at the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Heisman trophy winner donned a custom suit from Soto & Co. by Rick Soto. The three-piece design featured a classic lapel on the blazer and a tailored fit on the pants. Best of all, he worked with artist Blue The Great to add some extra flair to the look with multi-colored spiders painted throughout.

Related Brittney Spencer Hits High Notes Singing National Anthem in 70s-Inspired Jumpsuit & Rhinestoned Sneakers at NFL Draft 2023 Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Makes a Case for Sheer in Red-Hot Corset Dress & Heels at NFL Draft 2023 Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Plunging Sequined Dress & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

In an interview on the red carpet with his teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he said, “I always say try to look Pastor Sharp. Yeah, man, I’m blessed to be able to look good.”

He went on to share that on his feet was a pair of Christian Louboutin loafers – 1 of 22 pairs made. These loafers are adorned with embellishments and feature a stacked heel, round toe, notched vamp, grosgrain trim, a slip-on style and Christian Louboutin’s signature red leather outsole.

Lucky No. 7️⃣ 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — TONIGHT 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/SaKpXaTOIh — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

As a college football quarterback, C.J. Stroud’s fashion sense is mostly seen off the field. He has been spotted wearing a variety of casual streetwear looks, including hoodies, graphic t-shirts, and joggers. Stroud has also been seen sporting athletic wear, such as Nike and Adidas tracksuits and sneakers.

C.J. Stroud celebrates after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, and C.J. Stroud.

PHOTOS: NFL Draft Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates