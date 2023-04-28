C.J. Stroud Brings ‘Pastor Sharp’ Style in Soto & Co. Artistic Suit & Sparkling Louboutins to NFL Draft 2023

C.J. Stroud dressed to impress for the 2023 NFL Draft held outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., tonight.
The player, who currently plays for the Ohio State Buckeyes, was a highly touted recruit and emerged as the starting quarterback for Ohio State during the 2021 college football season. As the second pick during the NFL Draft, Stroud is now headed to play for the Houston Texans.
The Heisman trophy winner donned a custom suit from Soto & Co. by Rick Soto. The three-piece design featured a classic lapel on the blazer and a tailored fit on the pants. Best of all, he worked with artist Blue The Great to add some extra flair to the look with multi-colored spiders painted throughout.
In an interview on the red carpet with his teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he said, “I always say try to look Pastor Sharp. Yeah, man, I’m blessed to be able to look good.”
He went on to share that on his feet was a pair of Christian Louboutin loafers – 1 of 22 pairs made. These loafers are adorned with embellishments and feature a stacked heel, round toe, notched vamp, grosgrain trim, a slip-on style and Christian Louboutin’s signature red leather outsole.
As a college football quarterback, C.J. Stroud’s fashion sense is mostly seen off the field. He has been spotted wearing a variety of casual streetwear looks, including hoodies, graphic t-shirts, and joggers. Stroud has also been seen sporting athletic wear, such as Nike and Adidas tracksuits and sneakers.
The annual NFL Draft allows teams in the National Football League (NFL) to induct new players. This year’s event, presented by Bud Light, will begin with its first round on April 27, followed by rounds 2-3 on April 28 and rounds 4-7 on April 29. Top players in this year’s Draft include Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, and C.J. Stroud.