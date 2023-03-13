Ciara Takes Sheer Trend Up a Notch in Daring Crystal Dress & Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Russell Wilson

Ciara served a daring fashion moment at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

Accompanied by her husband, quarterback Russell Wilson, the “Goodies” singer hit the carpet in a black sheer fishnet-style halter gown courtesy of Dundas.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The shimmering, crystal-embellished dress featured a plunging neckline and a low back that displayed the top of her black thong underneath.

A pair of black velvet opera gloves, which she wore with a ring, and sparkling drop earrings added to the eye-catching look. Wilson’s dapper ensemble complete with a black velvet blazer and sleek patent shoes seamlessly complemented Ciara’s.

As for shoes, the “1, 2 Step” hitmaker went with black strappy sandals, choosing a timeless ankle-strap style with a slender toe strap and a high stiletto heel measuring approximately 4 inches high.

A closer look at Ciara wearing a sparkling sheer Dundas halter gown with opera gloves at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Over the years, since rising to fame in the early aughts, Ciara has become known for her glamorous red carpet style and founded her own fashion line, LITA by Ciara (aka “Love Is the Answer) in 2021. The brand is part of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s fashion house, The House of LR&C.

Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

