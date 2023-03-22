Ciara Takes a Sheer Approach to Power Suiting in Pointy Pumps at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Ciara attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. The “Like a Boy” songstress stepped out in an all-black ensemble from New York-based designer Grace Ling, worn with pointed-toe footwear.

Ciara arrives at the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Ciara’s ensemble was comprised of a Dagger blazer complete with structured shoulders and a sharp closure that pierced through the fabric, worn overtop a sheer black mesh turtleneck. The hitmaker tucked her mesh top into a matching black high-waisted tailored Pillar skirt made of a shiny material similar to her blazer.

On the accessories front, Ciara carried a black leather “spear” tote which she wore alongside silver jewelry stacked up high for a layered look. As for her hair, the performer wore her tresses in a chic sharp bob.

On her feet, Ciara opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps with ankle straps securing the style in place. The pair featured thin heels of 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Ciara included.

A closer look at Ciara’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Ciara arrives at the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.

