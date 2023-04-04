Christina Ricci Elevates Black & Prink Jumpsuit With Sky-High Platforms at PaleyFest for ‘Yellowjackets’

Christina Ricci stepped out in chic spring style for PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Monday. The Emmy-nominated actress attended a panel for her hit drama series”Yellowjackets,” with her husband Mark Hampton.

For the event held at the Dolby Theatre, Ricci wore a strapless pink and black printed jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had a fitted bodice and wide-leg pants. Further elevating the moment, the “Wednesday” star accessorized with beaded choker necklaces and a collection of statement midi rings.

Christina Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton attend PaleyFest 2023 – “Yellowjackets” at Dolby Theatre on April 3, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for glam, “The Adams Family” actress went with a silver smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She parted her short tresses on the side and styled her hair in tight curls.

To elevate her wardrobe, Ricci seemingly completed her outfit with a set of platform pumps. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a chunky, pointed toe. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Ricci’s husband Mark Hampton was sharply suited for the occasion. He wore a tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and black bow tie. On his feet was a pair of shiny leather loafers.

Christina Ricci attends PaleyFest 2023 – “Yellowjackets” at Dolby Theatre on April 3, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Returning stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

