Christina Ricci Embraces All-Black Dressing in Backless Bodycon Dress & Slouchy Boots at ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere

Christina Ricci made a sharp statement on the red carpet for the season 2 world premiere of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” The thriller series, which Ricci stars in alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, returns to the network on March 24.

While attending the occasion at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, Ricci posed in a dark navy blue dress from Fendi. Her halter-style piece featured a backless bodycon bodice and calf-length hem, crafted from a thin ribbed knit fabric.

Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress’ ensemble was glamorously accented by stylist Cristina Ehrlich with a set of swinging gold-toned crystal chandelier post earrings, a stack of diamond-encrusted gold and silver bangle bracelets and Fendi’s $5,900 version of the black beaded re-edition Baguette handbag from its fall 1997 collection.

When it came to shoes, Ricci appeared to slip on a pair of sharp black boots to finish her outfit. The “Wednesday” star’s set included lightly rounded toes, complete with tall slouched shafts — all crafted from smooth leather. The style, which likely featured 4 to 5-inch stiletto or block heels, brought a sharp finish to her outfit while complementing its darker tones for a streamlined effect.

Christina Ricci attends the world premiere of season 2 of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on March 24. Returning stars include Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

PHOTOS: Discover stars at the “Yellowjackets” season 2 premiere in the gallery.