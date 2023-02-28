Christina Ricci Commands Attention in Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Heels at CDGA 2023

Christina Ricci attended the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards yesterday at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The “Casper” star’s dress was crafted out of a shiny satin burgundy fabric and featured a plunging neckline followed by angular cutouts on the waist. The neckline was embellished with gilded clasps in the shape of birds taking a flight that joined the two halves of the dress, making for a high-fashion ultra lux look. The skirt was sweeping and gathered with a high side slit that showed a spotlight on Ricci’s footwear.

Christina Ricci attends the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The fashionable actress carried a black beaded clutch with gold hardware that matched the similarly metallic detailing on her dress, creating a cohesive appearance. Ricci also sported gold jewelry that acted in the same way, gold appearing in many ways, equally shiny, throughout her ensemble.

Reaching new heights, Ricci sported a daring pair of glossy black platform heels that added a major boost to the “Wednesday” actress’ look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, pointed triangular toes and towering block heels standing at an estimated 6 inches.

A closer look at Christina Ricci’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Christina Ricci attends the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrate the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, marking its 25th anniversary, was held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The occasion bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett were also respectively honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award.

