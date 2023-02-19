Christina Ricci Cinches into Velvet Dress and Hidden Heels at Directors’ Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Christina Ricci brought dark elegance to the Directors Guild Awards this year. The actress attended the awards as a presenter, along with Billy Eichner, for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs award — which was given to Anne Renton for “Best Foot Forward, ‘Halloween.'”

Ricci hit the red carpet at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, wearing a sleek black velvet dress. Her ensemble featured a bodycon fit with a one-sleeved silhouette, accentuated by a knotted upper shoulder accent. Completing the “Wednesday” actress‘ ensemble were two diamond rings, as well as a sparkling silver and black diamond bracelet and black crystal-covered clutch. A set of gleaming purple crystal drop earrings smoothly finished her outfit with a tonal pop of color.

Christina Ricci attends the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Ricci’s shoes could not be seen. However, the actress likely wore a pair of strappy sandals or pumps that matched her dress’ dark hue. Both silhouettes have been worn frequently by the actress to many red carpet occasions over the years, including the Met Gala and Academy Museum Gala.

(L-R) Anne Renton accepts the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs award for “Best Foot Forward, ‘Halloween’” from Christina Ricci at the the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Directors Guild Awards celebrates the top achievements in films, documentaries, television and commercials. Held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif., the 2023 ceremony was hosted by Judd Apatow and included Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin’s awarding with the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award. The top winners from the event included “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Severance” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

