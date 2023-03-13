Christina Aguilera Makes a Glamorous Arrival in Custom Chrome Hearts Dress & Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Christina Aguilera attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2023 party in Los Angeles last night. The singer, who was accompanied by her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, arrived at the event dressed in a glamorous number.

Aguilera was clad in a custom velvet Chrome Hearts creation. The design was enfolded by the crisscross neckline embellished with crystals and beads. At the center was a shiny cross that connected the look effortlessly.

Christina Aguilera attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Y2K It Girl coordinated her look with silver diamond bracelets and a matching metallic manicure. Aguilera’s hair was styled in a top bun while a few tresses shaped her face.

Due to the billowing train, we were unable to see her footwear, but we know that the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera often favors boots, sandals, and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances.

Rutler accompanied Aguilera in a classic black tuxedo with shiny dress shoes.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show. The night’s winners included Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser. Performances included Rihanna and Lady Gaga and Stephanie Hsu.

