Christina Aguilera Commands Attention in Plunging Sequin Dress & Heels at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Christina Aguilera attended the 34th GLAAD Media Awards yesterday in Los Angeles. The singer received the Advocate for Change award, which honors a person who helped the LGBTQIA+ community around the world through their work.

The award show saw the “Lady Marmalade” songstress glamorously outfitted in a sweeping black gown made of a high-shine heavily sequined fabric. Aguilera’s dress sat off-the-shoulder and was comprised of voluminous sleeves that transitioned into gloves followed by an angular plunging neckline. The dress also featured a lengthy train that trailed behind the hitmaker elegantly.

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Aguilera accessorized her look with plenty of silver Cicada jewelry, each piece encrusted with brilliant diamonds.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Aguilera was wearing some sort of pointed heel. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a bold set of shoes. Aguilera favors boots, sandals and pumps with at least 4-inch heels by Gianvito Rossi, Amina Muaddi and Balenciaga for appearances over the years. She also has a penchant for giving her outfits a sporty boost with thigh-high boots, sandals and chunky sneakers by Yeezy, Nike and Gina Shoes when off-duty. Aguilera notably has a collection of Christian Louboutin pumps in her boudoir-themed closet as well.

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.

