Christina Aguilera Embraces Sheer Trend in Tiger-Paneled Jumpsuit & Cutout Heels at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Christina Aguilera brought daring style to the red carpet for the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Aguilera arrived with fiancé Matthew Rutler to the ninth annual ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a sleek outfit.

The Playground co-founder’s ensemble featured a sheer jumpsuit with black velvet paneling in the shape of jagged tiger’s stripes, layered beneath a long black coat with pointed satin lapels. The set was accessorized with a black leather Chrome Hearts clutch, as well as a large sparkling diamond necklace, thin rings and layered earrings.

(L-R): Matthew Rutler and Christina Aguilera attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rutler sharply complemented Aguilera for the occasion, wearing a black suit and tie with smooth leather dress shoes that matched the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer’s all-black color palette.

Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it came to footwear, Aguilera completed her ensemble with a set of open-toed heels. The “Burlesque” star’s pair featured smooth black leather uppers, complete with thin soles and asymmetric peep-toe fronts that revealed a bright white pedicure. Though the rest of the style couldn’t be seen, it was likely finished with ankle straps and stiletto or block heels totaling up to 4 inches in height, given Aguilera’s past height-boosting footwear and similar pairs on the market by Bottega Veneta, Staud and Veronica Beard.

A closer look at Aguilera’s shoes. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Breakthrough Ceremony honors top figures in the science and mathematics fields. The 2023 awards, hosted by James Corden at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will award over $15 million across fields including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics. The star-studded event’s presenters notably include Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Chloe Zhao.

