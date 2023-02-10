Christian McCaffrey Brings Sharp Style in Double-Breasted Blazer & Black Boots to NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023 With Girlfriend Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey was sharply outfitted for the 2023 NFL Honors.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. with girlfriend Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey wore a black suit. His style included trousers with a double-breasted blazer, punctuated by sharp pointed lapels. Finishing the San Francisco 49ers running back’s attire was a white collared shirt and smooth black satin tie.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Culpo, meanwhile, was romantically outfitted in a sheer light tan gown with a corseted bodice, accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry for the formal occasion.

When it came to footwear, McCaffrey finished his attire with a set of sharp black boots. His leather style included smooth uppers with thin soles and almond-shaped toes, as well as squared heels totaling at least 1 inch in height. The set instantly streamlined his suit’s dark tones while remaining modern and faintly bohemian, providing a distinct alternative to the traditional lace-up brogues and loafers that are often worn in menswear ensembles on the red carpet — and, indeed, made many appearances at the NFL Honors as well.

A closer look at Christian McCaffrey’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

