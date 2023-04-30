Chrissy Teigen Shines Bright in Crystalized Blush Pink Gown and Silver Sandals at 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen attended the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night in Washington D.C. alongside her husband and hitmaker John Legend.

The model was clad in a floor-sweeping blush pink gown with a billowing bodice and sparkling crystallized caged midsection that worked to corset her gown. The skirt of Teigen’s dress was flowing and featured a high-cut front-facing slit that traveled up her leg.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for footwear, the cookbook author hit the red carpet in silver sandal heels comprised of metallic uppers with thin but secure straps wrapping around the ankle and down the foot. The ankle straps were trimmed with crystals that matched the similar detailing on her dress. Thin stiletto heels completed the set.

When it comes to footwear, Teigen has a penchant for statement silhouettes. The television personality often steps out in heeled sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Gucci and Jimmy Choo. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Amina Muaddi, The Attico and Paris Texas. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides.

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

While Teigen rose to fame for her modeling career, she is no one-trick pony. After gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated and hosting shows like “Lip Sync Battle,” Tiegen began to share her love of food and cooking with the rest of the world through her posts on Instagram.

The 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took place at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The annual dinner celebration celebrates the importance of the First Amendment. Notable guests in attendance at the event include President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Winnie Harlow, Ariana Madix and Vice President Kamala Harris among others.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

