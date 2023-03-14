Chrissy Teigen Brightens Up in Vibrant Yellow Slit Dress & Ankle-Wrapped Sandals at Planned Parenthood Gala 2023

Chrissy Teigen made a bright statement in a yellow ensemble for Planned Parenthood’s 2023 spring gala.

Teigen arrived to The Glasshouse in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, wearing a bright yellow dress. The “Cravings” author’s ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with billowing long sleeves, a long hem and belted cinched waistline, creating a plunging silhouette. A thigh-high slit further elevated the sleek piece.

Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood’s New York Spring Benefit Gala at The Glasshouse in New York City on March 13, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Teigen further accessorized her colorful attire with layered earrings, creating a “constellation” pattern with numerous sparkling diamond studs. A set of gold-set black and amber stone drop earrings elegantly finished the “Sports Illustrated” model’s ensemble.

Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood’s New York Spring Benefit Gala at The Glasshouse in New York City on March 13, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Teigen strapped into a set of black-heeled sandals to complete her outfit. The sleek set featured thin pointed-toe soles with crossed front straps, which wound and tied around her ankles for a bohemian cutout appearance. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a sharp height boost.

A closer look at Teigen’s sandals. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Planned Parenthood Gala is an annual event that supports the Planned Parenthood organization and its goal to raise awareness towards sexual health. Hosted in New York City, this year’s occasion included celebrity guests Chrissy Teigen, Lily Allen and Padma Lakshmi — who was awarded with the organization’s Champion of Change award.

