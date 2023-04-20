Chloë Sevigny Gives Skirt Suit a Daring Twist With Lacy Bra & Platform Pumps at H&M x Mugler’s Launch Party

Chloë Sevigny was suited up for Mugler and H&M’s collaboration launch event in New York.

Sevigny arrived to the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night for the occasion, hitting the red carpet in a dark outfit designed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader.

The “Bones and All” actress‘ attire featured a black suit with a miniskirt, paired with a collarless blazer layered atop a lacy black bra. The blazer featured gleaming pointed silver metal buttons with a chain clasp for a slick edge.

Chloë Sevigny attends the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

The “Snowman” star accented her outfit with sheer black tights, as well as a leather top-handled handbag and shining silver earrings.

When it came to shoes, Sevigny finished her outfit with a set of chunky pumps. Her glossy black leather style featured squared toes with thick platform soles and closed counters. A set of thin ankle straps secured the set, which was complete with wide block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The retro style brought Sevigny a sharp height boost while remaining whimsical and formal for the occasion.

Chloë Sevigny attends the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

Sevigny was one of the numerous stars attending the occasion, seated in the front row alongside Cadwallader, Moses Sumney, Charli XCX, Lourdes Leon, Pamela Anderson and Ann-Sofie Johansson.

(L-R): Lourdes Leon, Moses Sumney, Charli XCX, Chloë Sevigny, Pamela Anderson, Casey Cadwallader and Ann-Sofie Johansson sit in the front row at the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York City. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny and Lourdes Leon.

H&M x Mugler arrives in stores and on H&M’s website on May 11.

