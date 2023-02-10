Chloe Flower Gleams in Chocolate Silk Dress at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Chloe Flower brought tonal neutrals to the red carpet for the 2023 NFL Honors.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., Flower wore a sweeping brown silk gown. The musical composer’s dark neutral style included a V-shaped neckline with a ruched paneled bodice, accentuated by an elegantly draped long skirt. Layered rings, as well as gleaming drop earrings, elegantly smoothly Flower’s ensemble with a bejeweled finish.

Chloe Flower attends the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Arizona on Feb. 9, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to footwear, Flower’s shoes could not be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely she finished her outfit with a tonal or matching pair of heeled mules, sandals or pumps. The formal options were seen throughout the red carpet arrivals from numerous attendees, including Tavia and Gracie Hunt, Melissa Sinkevics and Aria Hutchinson, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Amina Muaddi. Others, like Olivia Culpo, similarly opted to wear long gowns that covered their heels entirely during the occasion.

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

