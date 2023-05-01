Chloe Fineman ‘Loses Circulation’ in Her Feet & Swaps Heels for Hotel Slippers on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Chloe Fineman was one of the first stars to arrive at the Met Gala 2023 in New York today, dressed in a stylish number. The star from “Saturday Night Live” was covering the red carpet and ended up having a shoe emergency during the event.

Fineman mentioned she had to swap her heels for hotel slippers after “losing circulation” in her feet from standing on the carpet.

For the event, Fineman embraced her vintage beauty aesthetic by wearing a bespoke Wiederhoeft outfit. The garment boasted voluminous roses on the neckline and shoulders, with two contrasting colors, black and pink, and different textures like sequin and mesh, creating a multidimensional look.

She complemented the outfit with a cat-shaped metallic clutch adorned with hundreds of sparkling crystals. Her hair was styled in an elegant wavy updo and her makeup featured pink eyeshadow that matched her gown.

When it came to footwear, she selected pointy pumps with a satin upper that exude elegance. The pointed toe adds a sophisticated touch, while the satin material adds a luxurious texture. The pumps also feature a crystal bow embellishment at the toe, adding a touch of glamour and sparkle. With a heel height of at least 4 inches, these pumps provide a flattering lift and elongate the legs.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

