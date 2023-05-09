Chloe Bailey Brightens ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere in Daring Yellow Cutout Dress & Heels

Chloe Bailey glittered in yellow at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The Grammy-nominated singer attended the event to support her sister Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming live adaption.

Chloe made a vibrant appearance on the blue carpet. The “How Does It Feel” musician donned a sparkling yellow dress by South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. The piece featured a mock neckline, long fitted sleeves, a daring cutout at the center.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

To let her look speak for itself, the “Swarm” star accessorized with small diamond star earrings and a collection of midi rings. As for makeup, Chloe went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip. She swapped her usual fiery red locs for voluminous highlighted hair that parted on the side.

Related Ciara Shows Off Her Denim Thigh-High Boots With Edgy Optical Illusion Dress Tia Mowry Reunites With Twin Sister Tamera Mowry in Miniskirt & Miu Miu Heels at 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere Melissa McCarthy Embraces 'The Little Mermaid' Theme in Blue Dress & Amina Muaddi Pumps at World Premiere

Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her look with a pair of sky-high platforms.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The “Praise This” actress has been spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and many more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, the entertainer has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action movie debuts in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: Discover Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution through the years in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.