Chloe Bailey Serves Classic Glamour in Satin-Tiered Dress and Diamonds at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Chloe Bailey brought vintage glamour to the red carpet at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo and Jennifer Hudson.

Bailey hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a formal black gown. The “In Pieces” musician’s outfit featured a black velvet bodice with allover cinched ruching, complemented by a sharp strapless neckline. Finishing the piece was a tiered puffed skirt crafted from black satin. Bailey’s ensemble was elegantly finished with matching velvet gloves, as well as silver hoop earrings accented with gleaming diamond chandelier pendants.

Chloe Bailey attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bailey’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she donned a set of heeled sandals or pumps for the occasion, given her past shoe statements on the red carpet over the years.

Chloe Bailey attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

