Cher, Usher and More Toast Pusha T and The-Dream at Tod’s Pre-Grammys Party

Tod’s made a splash with Steven Victor on the weekend of the 2023 Grammy Awards, celebrating nominated musicians Pusha T and The-Dream with an intimate dinner on Saturday night.

One award-winning songwriter who got Tod’s memo was Cher, who arrived in style for the occasion at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Believe” singer’s cozy ensemble — seen while posing with music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi — featured a black top and gray trousers, cinched with a black open-knit belt. Completing her ensemble was a white leather Chrome Hearts jacket, cinched with a silver zipper and embroidered with the brand’s gothic lettering in black along its sleeves.

(L-R): Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Walter Chiapponi and Cher attend Tod’s and Steven Victor’s pre-Grammys dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson-BFA and Chris Villa

Usher also made an appearance at Tod’s dinner, wearing a comfortable monochrome outfit. The “Yeah (3x)” musician’s attire featured a warm brown button-up jacket and matching trousers, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Adding a sharp finish to his outfit were large sunglasses and white lace-up duck boots with rounded ridged rubber toes, as well as a Tod’s overcoat with trench coat paneling, caramel shearling sleeves and a knit collar.

Usher attends Tod’s and Steven Victor’s pre-Grammys dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson-BFA and Chris Villa

“Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu also attended the dinner after a whirlwind Couture Week in Paris, arriving in a slick black Rick Owens gown. Her edgy ensemble featured a slim silhouette coated in sequins, punctuated by sculpted high shoulders and a plunging neckline. Chiu smoothly tapped into Owens’ gothic aesthetic for her ensemble, which she accessorized with a black leather cutout corset, sculpted metal cuff bracelet, openwork earrings and a cylindrical clutch. Her footwear of choice was equally bold: a rustic pair of black leather gladiator platform sandals with wide front straps, harness detailing and clear block heels.

Christine Chiu attends Tod’s and Steven Victor’s pre-Grammys dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 3, 2023. CREDIT: Sydney Jackson-BFA and Chris Villa

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Top winners from the evening included Beyoncé, who broke records for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, as well as Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Grammy Awards in the gallery.