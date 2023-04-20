Charli XCX Straps Into Sheer Corseted Minidress & Ankle-Wrapped Sandals at H&M x Mugler’s Launch Party

Charli XCX brought sheer style to the red carpet for Mugler and H&M’s collaboration launch event in New York.

While arriving at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night, XCX posed in an all-black outfit designed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader. The “Boys” singer’s ensemble featured a black matte and sheer-paneled minidress, complete with a bodycon fit and corseted bodice. The piece was layered with a matching gloved shrug for a monochrome appearance.

Charli XCX attends the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

XCX completed her attire with gleaming silver metal drop earrings for a minimalist touch.

Charli XCX attends the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, XCX finished her bold outfit with a slick pair of heeled sandals. Her black leather style featured smooth uppers with stare-toed soles, as well as clear glossy toe straps. Thin leather straps that wrapped and tied around her ankles brought the pair a dynamic cutout appearance, as well.

The set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least4 inches in height, providing the “Lightning” singer a slick height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at XCX’s heels. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Leon was one of the numerous stars attending the occasion, seated in the front row alongside Cadwallader, Moses Sumney, Lourdes Leon, Chloë Sevigny, Pamela Anderson and Ann-Sofie Johansson.

(L-R): Lourdes Leon, Moses Sumney, Charli XCX, Chloë Sevigny, Pamela Anderson, Casey Cadwallader and Ann-Sofie Johansson sit in the front row at the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York City. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny and Lourdes Leon.

H&M x Mugler arrives in stores and on H&M’s website on May 11.

