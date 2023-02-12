Charli XCX Takes Sheer Risks in Crystallized Dress and Satin Louboutins at BRIT Awards 2023

Charli XCX brought daring fashion to the red carpet for the BRIT Awards 2023.

The “True Romance” musician arrived at O2 Arena in London for the occasion on Saturday night, posing on the red carpet in a sweeping white Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. Her sleeveless style, which included a floor-length train and crossed halter-neck bodice, gained an edge from its material — which was completely sheer. Adding a dash of sparkle to the piece were Saint Sernin’s allover interlocking crystal monograms, which stylist Chris Horan complemented with sparkling bracelets, rings and teardrop earrings from Swarovski.

Charli XCX attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

XCX’s shoes for the BRITS hailed from Christian Louboutin: sandals crafted from nearly-white pale pink satin. Her set included rounded counters, crossed front straps and thick platform soles. Giving the pair a dynamic boost, however, were curved block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height — naturally finished with Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

A closer look at XCX’s heels. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Charli XCX attends the BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena in London on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This isn’t Charli XCX’s only red carpet moment in Ludovic de Saint Sernin, however. On Wednesday, the singer jetted to New York City to perform at Saks Fifth Avenue’s opening party for New York Fashion Week. Her ensemble for the occasion featured the designer’s logo-covered denim jacket and a matching lace-up bustier minidress, paired with tall black leather combat boots.

“Are you ready for f-cking fashion? All f-cking week?” she asked the crowd in a now-viral statement, shortly before performing her hit song “Boys.”

Charli XCX arrives at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kickoff party at Atman New York in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The BRIT Awards celebrate the year’s top British music talent. The 2023 ceremony, held at the O2 Arena in London, was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. The star-studded event’s guests included Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Shania Twain. Winners for the evening included Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg, The 1975, Flo and David Guetta.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 BRIT Awards in the gallery.