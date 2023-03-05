Charli D’Amelio Soars in Bach Mai Minidress and Sky-High Platforms at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Charli D'Amelio attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023.

Charli D’Amelio was fully elevated for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. D’Amelio, who also served as the event’s co-host with Nate Burleson, won the ceremony’s Favorite Female Creator award.

The 18-year-old TikTok star arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a sleek minidress by New York-based designer Bach Mai. Hailing from Mai’s pre-fall 2023 collection, “The Girl in the Swing,” the piece featured pink and black paneling with a structured corset bodice. D’Amelio’s sleeveless style was complete with a tiered drop-waist hem — one of Mai’s design signatures.

CREDIT: Getty Images

D’Amelio’s elegant ensemble was finished with a light pink manicure, as well as coiled black hoop earrings tipped with silver orbs.

CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio strapped into a pair of soaring black leather platform sandals to complete her outfit. The Social Tourist founder’s set featured thick stacked soles and curved toe straps, accented by thin buckled ankle straps for additional support. Thick block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the style, giving D’Amelio a sharp height boost for the occasion — as well as providing a dash of shoe drama to complement her dynamic dress.

CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

