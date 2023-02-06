Charli D’Amelio Romantically Soars in Corset Minidress & Platforms at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Landon Barker

Charli D’Amelio was sharply outfitted for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The TikTok influencer hit the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night with boyfriend Landon Barker, wearing a chic black Carolina Herrera minidress. Her sleeveless style, designed by Wes Gordon for the brand’s spring 2023 collection, included a romantic corset-stitched satin bodice. The piece was further accentuated by a miniskirt with wide flared side panels layered with frothy tulle, creating the illusion of a massive bow.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Stylist Marta Del Rio smoothly finished D’Amelio’s outfit with gleaming silver hoop earrings with pointed edges, as well as a sparkling diamond choker and black satin bar clutch.

Charli D’Amelio attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to shoes, D’Amelio opted to strap into a pair of platform pumps. Her balk satin style featured closed toes with V-shaped vamps and thick soles, crafted from smooth satin. Crossed thin ankle straps finished the pair with a secure finish; though its heels couldn’t be seen, the set likely featured soaring 5-6-inch stiletto or block heels for a sharp height boost.

A closer look at D’Amelio’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

