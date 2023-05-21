Charles Melton Suits Up in Pinstripes, Shorts and Travis Scott x Air Jordan Sneakers at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Charles Melton made an easygoing entrance to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actor stars in the upcoming Todd Haynes drama “May December” with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, where an actress studies a woman with a divisive relationship that she’s set to portray in a film.

Melton arrived to the Palais des Festivals with Portman and Moore on Sunday in a sharp two-piece Boss suit. Styled by Jordan Dorso, the “Riverdale” actor’s attire featured a beige blazer with pointed lapels, double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons and white pinstripes, paired with a complementary pair of reverse-striped shorts. The dynamic set was simply layered atop a white crewneck T-shirt for a nonchalant finish.

Charles Melton attends the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

(L-R): Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore attend the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Melton’s attire was complemented with a thin gold chain necklace and matching beige socks, as well as — briefly — a set of gleaming black sunglasses.

Charles Melton attends the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Melton laced into a set of low-top sneakers, hailing from Travis Scott’s 2022 collaboration with Air Jordan. The “Heart of Champions” actor’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” style featured deep brown suede and ivory leather paneled uppers, complete with Scott’s collaborative oversized reversed Swoosh logo. The set was finished with mismatched red Cactus Jack and Wings logos embroidered on their heel tabs, as well as off-white midsoles and brown rubber outsoles. The tonal pair brought a modern edge to Melton’s attire, further enhancing his modern take on the classic two-piece suit.

Though Melton’s style is currently sold out, resoled pairs often retail between $854 to $4,007 on resale platforms like GOAT.

A closer look at Melton’s sneakers. CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

