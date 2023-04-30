Catherine Zeta-Jones Exudes Romance in Lace Corset Dress and Sheer Pumps

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought sleek style to the red carpet — complete with a romantically goth twist.

On Saturday, Zeta-Jones arrived to Hollywood Cemetery in Hollywood, Calif. for a ATAS event hosted by Netflix for “Wednesday” — which she stars in alongside Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie and Luis Guzmán, among others. For the occasion, the actress posed in a black cold-shoulder dress with a silky black bra and slip skirt base, overlaid with sheer black fabric. A corseted bodice and delicate floral lace overlay further elevated the piece with a romantic flourish.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS Official Photo Call at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, Calif. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Zeta-Jones’ attire was also complemented with a sparkling diamond cocktail ring and drop earrings.

(L-R): Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS Official Photo Call at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, Calif. on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Zeta-Jones finished her outfit with a dynamic set of pointed-toe pumps. The “National Treasure: Edge of History” star’s pair featured triangular toes crafted with sheer black fabric, set atop thin black leather soles with buckled ankle straps. A set of thin coated stiletto heels finished the pair, totaling at least 4 inches in height for a sharp height boost. The style completed Jones’ outfit with a monochrome palette, while remaining sultry and bold with its dark hue and textures.

A closer look at Jones’ pumps. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Zeta-Jones often wears sleek shoes on the red carpet. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since launching it in 2017.

