Catherine Zeta-Jones Pops in Sky-Blue Dress With Husband Michael Douglas at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ UK Gala Screening

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought sky-blue style to the red carpet for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” gala screening in London with husband Michael Douglas this week.

The actress hit the carpet with Douglas in a pale blue dress by eveningwear designer Cristina Ottaviano. Zeta-Jones‘ ensemble, hailing from Ottaviano’s “Collection IX,” featured a floor-length skirt with a hand-draped bustier bodice. The romantic, contemporary piece was also draped shoulder sash for a sultry, dramatic finish.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones opted to accessorize the piece with a gleaming layered bracelet, featuring rows of geometric silver and glistening pink, purple and blue gemstones.

When it came to footwear, Zeta-Jones’ shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Queen America” star’s footwear encompassed a pointed-toe pump or strappy sandal silhouette. Both have become staples of the actress’ on the red carpet over the years.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones’ moment in Ottaviano marks her latest while supporting independent female designers (as Ottaviano herself is a New York-based designer, whose brand launched in 2014 and was a finalist for a Fashion Group International Rising Star Award in 2018). Formerly, she also wore hidden heels by another New York-based female designer, Sarah Flint, to the premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” in November 2022.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the ‘Wednesday’ premiere at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Zeta-Jones often wears sleek shoes on the red carpet. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since launching it in 2017.

