Catherine Zeta-Jones Dons Leopard Print Dress & Pumps for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere With Husband Michael Douglas & Son

Catherine Zeta-Jones pulled out a show-stopping look for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” in Los Angeles. The Academy Award-winning actress appeared on the red carpet alongside her son Dylan Michael Douglas and husband Michael Douglas, who stars in the new action film.

Zeta-Jones had all eyes on her as she arrived at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the “Wednesday” star wore an embroidered leopard print Carolina Herrera dress from the 2023 collection. The strapless piece had a fitted bodice and a dramatic billowy, high-low hemline.

(L-R) Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Zeta-Jones simply accessorized with large stud earrings and a chunky gold ring. As for glam, she went with a dark smokey eye and styled her hair straight.

Michael and his son Dylan were a coordinating father-son duo at the event. Michael donned a navy blue suit with a light blue button-down shirt and grey suede loafers. Dylan also sported a dark blue blazer jacket with joggers and a cow-printed button-down shirt. On his feet was a pair of black sneakers.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Giving the look a classy finish Zeta-Jones slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a thin asymmetrical strap that ran across the instep and a thin stiletto heel.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Zeta-Jones often wears sleek shoes on the red carpet. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since launching it in 2017.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17 and follows the duo as they explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embark on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

