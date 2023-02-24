Cate Blanchett Re-Wears Ombre Givenchy Dress With Pointy Heels at ‘Tár’ Berlin Premiere

Cate Blanchett attended the “Tár” premiere during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast yesterday.

Making a colorful appearance on the red carpet, Blanchett re-wore a vibrant Givenchy couture gown from the brand’s spring 2018 collection.

Cate Blanchett at the “Tar” premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 23, 2023 in Berlin. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Thor: Ragnarok” star’s dress is a special one, having been re-commissioned for the occasion, originally worn by Blanchett during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for the screening of “BlacKkKlansman.”

Cate Blanchett attends the screening of “BlacKkKlansman” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2018 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

The designer gown is a visual feast featuring colorful layers of gathered ruffles. The top half of Blanchett’s gown was a turtleneck style in black with long sleeves and a tailored fit. The ombre layers transitioned swiftly from one shade to the next until each color became pastel.

On the accessories front, Blanchett stacked on dainty silver rings and asymmetrical earrings fitted with pearls. The seasoned thespian’s hair was styled in face-framing waves, parted down the middle.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, the star wore black pointy pumps to complete her look.

Cate Blanchett at the “Tar” premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 23, 2023 in Berlin. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Tár” follows renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. The film also features a star-studded cast including Noémie Merlant and Mark Strong among others.

