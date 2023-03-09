Cate Blanchett Means Business in Short-Sleeved Suit, Pearls & Sharp Pumps at Time’s Women of the Year Gala 2023

Cate Blanchett was sharply suited for Time magazine’s 2023 Women of the Year Gala. The actress was one of the honorees at the event, notably held on International Women’s Day.

Blanchett arrived for the occasion at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a black suit. Her ensemble featured a blazer with pointed lapels and a double-breasted silhouette, paired with matching trousers. Giving the set a sleek twist were the blazer’s short-sleeved silhouette.

Cate Blanchett attends the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress‘ outfit was finished with an elegant pearl lariat necklace, punctuated with a gleaming green gemstone.

Blanchett’s lapel was notably pinned with a blue silk ribbon pin, printed with #WithRefugees lettering. The pins were originally distributed at the 2023 BAFTAs by the United Nations’ UNHCR to show solidarity with displaced refugees worldwide, worn at the time by stars including Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal, Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell — as well as Blanchett herself.

Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Blanchett slipped on a pair of sharp pumps to streamline her suit. Her smooth black leather style included triangular toes and sharply angled uppers, finished with thin stiletto heels totaling 4 inches in height. The style created a distinctly monochrome ensemble for the “Blue Jasmine” actress while remaining distinctly classic and sleek for everyday wear.

A closer look at Blanchett’s pumps. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Brooke Shields attend the ‘Time’ Women of the Year Gala 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Time magazine’s Women of the Year Gala celebrates its Women of the Year list, which highlights the achievements of women pursuing an equalized world. This year’s second annual event was notably held on International Women’s Day. The 2023 Women of the Year honorees include Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Phoebe Bridgers, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe and Ramla Ali.

