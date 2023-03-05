Cate Blanchett Means Business in Loewe Cape-Slit Suit and Hidden Heels at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Cate Blanchett made a suiting statement at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. During the ceremony, the actress was nominated for the Best Lead Performance award for her titular role in “Tár.”

Blanchett hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a sharp Loewe suit. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her Jonathan Anderson-designed set included a black blazer with gathered shoulders, a deep neckline and buttoned front. The piece’s flowing sleeves were split to create a cape-like silhouette, further emphasized when paired with its matching slim-fitting flared trousers. Both pieces were accented with a wide striped base, layered beneath geometric paneling and light blue trim, allowing Blanchett to bring a sleekly artistic take to the traditional red carpet suit for the occasion.

Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Blanchett’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Carol” actress’ ensemble was finished with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or boots — two of her go-to shoe styles over the years, especially when paired with trouser-based silhouettes. However, her outfit was visibly complemented with gold earrings and a dark bejeweled ring.

While at the ceremony, Blanchett took a moment to reunite and meet stars including Jamie Lee Curtis and Aubrey Plaza — who she posed for a humorous photo with on the red carpet.

Aubrey Plaza and Cate Blanchett attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery.