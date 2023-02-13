×
Cate Blanchett Means Business in Lanvin Suit & Sharp Le Silla Pumps at Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2023

By Aaron Royce
Cate Blanchett, 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Michelle Yeoh, 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Michelle Williams, 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Cate Blanchett brought sophisticated style to the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon. The actress is nominated at the Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — this year for Best Actress for her performance in the drama film “Tár.”

Blanchett hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., for the occasion, wearing a light tan Lanvin suit. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her attire featured a double-breasted blazer and trousers paired with a matching overcoat — chicly punctuated with a gold rose button. Gleaming gold Louis Vuitton earrings elegantly completed Blanchett’s look while accentuating its metal trimmings and warm undertones.

Cate Blanchett, Le Silla, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, jewelry, pumps, black pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, suit, tan suit, Oscars, Oscar nominees, Oscar nominees luncheon, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Beverly Hills
Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023.
CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Blanchett’s outfit was sharply finished with a pair of black Le Silla pumps.

The “Blue Jasmine” actress‘ timelessly classic style included smooth leather uppers with triangular toes, as well as curved vamps. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sharp base, while still providing Blanchett with a sleek, formal height boost on the red carpet.

Cate Blanchett, Le Silla, Lanvin, Louis Vuitton, jewelry, pumps, black pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, suit, tan suit, Oscars, Oscar nominees, Oscar nominees luncheon, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, Beverly Hills
A closer look at Blanchett’s Le Silla pumps.
CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon is an annual luncheon that celebrates the nominated actors, actresses, filmmakers and craftspeople ahead of the Oscars. This year’s event, held before the March 12 awards ceremony, was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Guests included an array of nominated stars, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Michelle Williams.

