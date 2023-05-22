Cate Blanchett Elevates Louis Vuitton Bow Dress With Peep-Toe Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cate Blanchett was sharply dressed for the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Blanchett arrived to the Palais de Festivals for the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s crime drama film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a black silk velvet base with long sleeves, a wide waist belt and a floor-length column skirt.

Cate Blanchett attends the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Punctuating the piece — and creating a keyhole bodice in the process — were swathes of pale sea-green silk duchess satin, which draped across Blanchett to form a bow-like waistline with a dramatic floor-length train.

Related Leonardo DiCaprio Slips on John Lobb Oxfords at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Red Carpet Rules in Shocking Shoes and A Dior Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Julianne Moore Gets Chic in Louis Vuitton Blouse, Pants and Hidden Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Stewart complemented Blanchett’s Nicolas Ghesquiere-designed attire with a set of sparkling diamond and emerald Louis Vuitton High Jewelry post-drop earrings by Francesca Amfitheatrof. The “Tár” star’s ensemble was also complemented by a signature Augustinus Bader facial by Lord Gavin McLeod-Valentine, as well as fresh-faced makeup by makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

Cate Blanchett attends the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Blanchett slipped on a pair of towering peep-toe heels to finish her outfit. The “Lord of the Rings” actress’ style featured smooth black satin uppers with closed counters and rounded toe openings, set atop thick platform soles. Thin satin-coated stiletto heels totaling at least 4 to 5 inches in height finished the pair with a dynamic height boost, further uplifting her sharply modern attire.

A closer look at Blanchett’s platform heels. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the gallery.