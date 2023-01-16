Cate Blanchett Goes for Neutrals in Max Mara Skirt & Leather Pumps at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Cate Blanchett made a chic appearance at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The “Ocean’s 8” actress wore a taupe Max Mara set, designer accessories, and sharp pumps. Blanchett is nominated for Best Actress for her work in the musical drama “Tár.”

The “Don’t Look Up” star was dressed in a long sleeve button-up top that was French tucked into a matching floor-length maxi skirt. The skirt created a mermaid-like silhouette and featured a tattered hem that gave the set a grungy feel.

Cate Blanchett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

As for accessories, Blanchett wore a gold scalloped arm cuff mimicking the look of fish scales, a statement ring and a gilded ear cuff all from Louis Vuitton jewelry. As for her hair, Blanchett wore her blond mid-length locks in loose waves.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Blanchett wore a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps. The pair appeared to have thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the award-winning thespian a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Blanchett included.

Blanchett tends to gravitate towards more minimal styles. She is a fan of classic black and white looks, sophisticated monochromatic outfits, frothy floral gowns and sweet pastel suits. The “Stateless” alum has a shoe wardrobe that consists of platform pumps, heeled boots, statement sandals and a range of loafers.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

