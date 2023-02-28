Cate Blanchett Dons Military-Inspired Blazer With Pussy-Bow Blouse & Pointed Heels at CDGA 2023

Cate Blanchett made a dramatic suiting statement at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The actress attended the event to support costume designer Bina Daigeler, nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Film for Blanchett’s 2022 drama “Tár.”

While on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Monday night, Blanchett arrived with Daigeler in a striking satin Balmain blazer inspired by the military uniform. Designed by Olivier Rousteing for the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection, the Oscar-winning actress’ piece featured exaggerated curved shoulders with long sleeves and double-breasted crystal embroidery, layered atop a cream polka-dotted pussy-bow blouse from the same collection.

Cate Blanchett attends the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart finished Blanchett’s attire with a set of matching high-waisted black trousers, as well as small diamond stud earrings. Daigeler was also sharply suited in black trousers and a blazer with a flowing asymmetric train.

When it came to footwear, Blanchett kept her shoes simple with a pair of pointed-toe heels. Though the style could not be fully seen, it was clearly composed of smooth black leather with triangular toes. The set, likely including heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, finished her outfit with a versatile base that further streamlined her suit — and allowed its details to take greater focus.

(L-R): Bina Daigeler and Cate Blanchett attend the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrate the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, marking its 25th anniversary, was held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The occasion bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett were also respectively honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award.

