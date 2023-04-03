Carrie Underwood Sparkles in Crystal-Coated Jacket, Shorts & Silver Stilettos at CMT Music Awards 2023

Carrie Underwood brought sparkling style to the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The musician, who’s nominated this evening for the Video and Female Video awards, will notably perform her song “Hate My Heart” during the ceremony.

While arriving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night, Underwood posed with Wynonna Judd in a glitzy long-sleeved jacket and short shorts by Dolce & Gabbana. Both sparkly silver pieces were coated in silver crystals, giving the Grammy Award-winning musician a fully bejeweled appearance.

Carrie Underwood and Wynonna Judd attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Underwood’s ensemble was glamorously finished with layered diamond rings and drop earrings, as well as a crystal-coated bar clutch.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

When it came to shoes, Underwood finished her outfit with a soaring pair of metallic silver pumps. The “Denim & Rhinestones” musician’s mirrored style featured a shiny pointed-toe silhouette with closed counters and platform soles. A set of thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height finished the pair with a sky-high boost, giving Underwood’s ensemble dynamic flair.

A closer look at Underwood’s platform heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

