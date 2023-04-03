Carly Pearce Holds Court in Double Slit Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023

Carly Pearce attended the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Pearce is nominated for Female Video Of The Year for “What He Didn’t Do,” along with CMT Performance Of The Year for “One Way Ticket” with LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde.

Carly Pearce at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The hitmaker was clad in a black maxi dress featuring a uniquely shiny bodice trimmed with florals and crystals that gave way to circular cut-outs. The skirt of Pearce’s ensemble was form-fitting and included two side slits that gave the songwriter’s look a daring touch. For accessories, Pearce wore bold gold jewelry encrusted with diamonds.

When it came to shoes, the “What He Didn’t Do” songstress opted for a matching pair of black crystalized pumps. The pair featured sharp pointed toes and a shiny suede finish. The pair sat on stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Pearce’s pumps were also elevated with the addition of crisscrossing crystalized straps in a silver sheen with matching trim.

A closer look at Carly Pearce’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Pumps like Pearce’s pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman.

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

